The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family, Civil and Administrative Suits upheld a first-instance court ruling obligating a maid to pay her employer 10,000 dirhams in compensation for photographing her and her children without her consent and publishing the pictures on social media. The Criminal Court had fined her 5,000 dirhams.

A woman filed a lawsuit against her maid, demanding that she be obligated to pay her compensation for the material, moral, and psychological damages that befell her and her children, in the amount of 30 thousand dirhams, and obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant works in her home, and she violated her privacy and the privacy of her family. Her children that she took pictures of them and kept them without their consent and published them on a social media program. The matter was discovered by chance while she was browsing the same program. She was criminally convicted and fined 5,000 dirhams.

The plaintiff supported her claim with a copy of the ruling issued in the criminal case, and a copy of a certificate issued by the prosecution, and the court of first instance ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10 thousand dirhams to compensate Jaber for moral and psychological damages, obliging her to pay fees and expenses, and rejecting any other requests. .

This ruling was not accepted by the defendant, so she appealed it, and demanded that the ruling issued by the court of first instance be annulled and that the judiciary once again reject the case. The appealed ruling called out an error in applying the law, failure in reasoning, and corruption in reasoning for the reasons for which it concluded that the compensation awarded to the appellant was excessive and unreasonable. It is proportional to the damages she suffered, and the ruling did not take into account her financial circumstances, as she works with a salary that is barely enough to support herself, and that the amount awarded burdens her with a debt that she cannot pay since she is not currently working after being fired by the appellant.

For its part, the Court of Appeal explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the Federal Civil Procedure Law, the period for appeal is (30) days unless the law stipulates otherwise, and the period is (10) ten days in urgent matters, noting that what is established in the papers is that the appellant It registered the present appeal more than thirty days after the date of the ruling, and thus did not observe the legally specified appeal deadlines. The court ruled to reject the appeal and uphold the ruling issued by the court of first instance, while obligating the defendant to pay the fees and expenses.