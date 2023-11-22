A young man responsible for a group on WhatsApp was insulted by a member of the group who directed the phrase, “You are an idiot,” which prompted the official to file a report with the competent authorities against the person who insulted him. The Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah charged the defendant with two counts of insulting the defendant in a way that harms his honor and reputation, using an information network and an information technology means, and exploiting communications devices and services to hurt the feelings of others.

The court of first instance in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to fine the defendant 3,000 dirhams for the two charges, and the ruling became final. A civil court of first instance also ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 15,000 dirhams, with legal interest at 9% annually from the date of the ruling until full payment, and obligated him to pay expenses at a rate of 9% annually to the plaintiff. It ruled on the plaintiff’s requests, in addition to obligating him to pay attorney’s fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that he created a group via WhatsApp related to setting dates for football matches, which included 110 members, and the defendant sent him a message through the group that included insults and insults, including “You are an idiot.” He pointed out that he suffered damages from the defendant’s actions, which included distorting his reputation and contempt among his friends and members of the group he supervised, and undermining his dignity and respect among his family and friends. He was also forced to leave the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and move to live in the Emirate of Dubai.

He demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him 100,000 dirhams in compensation for the damages he suffered, and the legal interest is 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit, and that he be obligated to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The defendant’s agent indicated that the lawsuit was rejected because there was no harm to the plaintiff, and because his client was ill and had no control over his behavior. He presented a certificate from a government hospital stating that his client suffers from bipolar disorder, is talkative and impulsive, and cannot control his behavior.

It was stated in the ruling of a civil court of first instance that it was established in the papers that the defendant insulted the plaintiff, and that the court infers from that proof of error on the part of the defendant represented by the insulting statements he directed at the plaintiff, in a way that violates honor and dignity, using an information network and information technology means. .

She added that the plaintiff is demanding compensation for the damages he suffered as a result of the plaintiff’s action, which represented distorting his reputation and disdain among his friends and family, and undermining his dignity and prestige, and that directing insulting expressions would degrade the plaintiff, and that this resulted in him psychological pain and a feeling of sadness and sorrow for what befell him. .

The court estimated the compensation for damages at 15 thousand dirhams. Regarding the legal interest claimed by the plaintiff, when the debtor is negligent in fulfilling his obligation, it is equivalent to compensation for the damage caused to the creditor as a result of the delay in fulfilling his obligation, whether this debt is civil or commercial. She pointed out that the courts have worked to eliminate this interest and that it is due from the date of the judicial claim.

It added that if the claimed amount for which interest is due is of a specific amount and is not subject to the judge’s discretion, otherwise it will be from the date the ruling becomes final and final, and that judicial custom in the courts of Ras Al Khaimah has been established according to what has been repeatedly ruled by the Court of Cassation, at the expense of that legal interest with 9 % annually, and the creditor is entitled to it from his debtor if he is late in paying the debt owed to him, unless otherwise agreed upon. Accordingly, the court obligated the defendant to pay the plaintiff 15 thousand dirhams and the legal interest at 9% annually from the date of the ruling until full payment, and obligated him to pay expenses in proportion to what it ruled of the plaintiff’s requests, in addition to obligating him to pay attorney’s fees.