The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ruled that a young man must pay a girl 15,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage she suffered as a result of his repeated phone calls and causing her trouble.

The girl filed a lawsuit against the young man, demanding that he be obligated to pay her 150,000 dirhams in comprehensive and comprehensive compensation for the material, moral and ethical damages she suffered, in addition to obligating him to pay the fees, expenses and attorney fees, noting that he deliberately bothered her by calling her from different numbers on her work phone, which led to her being fired from work.

The plaintiff confirmed the young man’s conviction under a criminal sentence, noting that his actions caused her moral and material harm, through the sadness, grief and psychological pain she suffered, in addition to the lost profits.

The defendant submitted a response memorandum requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed for lack of evidence of material harm to the plaintiff, for the causal relationship between the material harm and the error attributed to him to be severed, for lack of evidence of moral harm, and for its failure to be proven, with the plaintiff being obligated to pay the expenses and attorney’s fees.

For its part, the court stated in the grounds for its ruling that it was evident from the criminal ruling, which had become final and binding, that the defendant was convicted of the charge of “persistently disturbing the victim by using telephones, by repeatedly calling her and causing her disturbance, as stated in the papers.”

The court ruled to fine the accused 5,000 dirhams for the charge against him, and obligated him to pay the court fees.

The court stated that “the error for which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff based her filing of the present lawsuit, and the criminal judgment – by ruling on the conviction due to the proven error on his part – has made a necessary distinction regarding the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and regarding the legal description of this act, and its attribution to its perpetrator.”

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for compensation for moral damages, the court indicated that according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “any harm to others obligates its perpetrator to pay compensation, and the defendant’s mistake (disturbing the plaintiff by using telephones) caused her damages in the form of pain, regret and sadness, for which she is entitled to compensation. The court rejected the plaintiff’s request for compensation for material damages due to her failure to provide evidence that the dismissal from work was based on the defendant’s actions, which means that the request for compensation is based on no basis.”

The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 15 thousand dirhams in compensation, fees and expenses, and rejected all other requests.