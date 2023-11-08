The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a young man must pay a girl 15,000 dirhams in compensation for threatening her through Snapchat.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he be obligated to pay her 60,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered due to the defendant’s threat to her through the social networking program “Snapchat.” He was criminally convicted and punished with imprisonment for a period of one month, suspended, and required to pay judicial fees. In the merits of its ruling, the court explained that the error upon which the defendant was convicted was the same error upon which the plaintiff relied upon in filing the present case, meaning that the criminal ruling made a necessary decision on the occurrence of the act that formed the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and on the legal description of this act. Attributing it to its perpetrator.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake had caused the plaintiff material damage, which was represented by going to the police station to open a report and transportation, and that the moral damage was spreading terror, fear, sadness, sorrow, and other psychological damage from the threatening incident, which makes the request for compensation for damage The material and moral damages were based on reality and the law and were worthy of acceptance. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 15 thousand dirhams as compensatory compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses.