The Department of Health Abu Dhabi issued a circular to all health facilities and health service providers regarding the transfer of non-emergency medical cases “ambulance services”, in which it specified the procedures to be followed in the process of transferring patients, noting that the penalty for non-compliance will result in a violation of the facility in the amount of 15 thousand dirhams the first time. . The department obligated hospitals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to provide appropriate and licensed ambulances to transport all patients whose health conditions require them to be transferred by ambulance from the residence to the hospital, and transfer patients from the hospital to the residence according to the patient’s health status, and transfer patients between hospitals according to their health conditions, and the transportation cost is paid according to for the health insurance system. And she stressed the need for hospitals to fully adhere to these procedures, in order to avoid any legal measures resulting from violating this circular, as a fine of 15 thousand dirhams will be imposed the first time, doubled the second time, without prejudice to the department’s right to take other administrative penalties, which It may reach the closure of the facility temporarily or permanently.

The department affirmed its work to achieve the optimal level in the field of health care to serve the community, by monitoring system performance, setting regulations, applying best international practices and standards, encouraging all health care service providers to adopt global goals and performance indicators, and monitoring and inspecting all health facilities, to ensure the best application. Quality standards, in addition to launching community health programs, and raising awareness among individuals to adopt healthy practices in order to improve public health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.