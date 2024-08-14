Home World

How do you notice that you are getting older? © Panthermedia/Imago

If you’ve laughed at people and called them boomers, know that it’s your turn soon.

We all get older. One of the things we have no control over or can’t avoid. No. Not even with Botox. Not even with face masks and anti-aging and ice baths. Even if you slow down the process. It follows.

And before you know it, you are no longer wondering what to wear on the weekend, but how much pension you will get and how to identify your pension gap?

But try to look at it from a positive perspective. There are definitely advantages to getting older. You’re older, you’re (mostly) more mature and you care less. Or do you want to live through unnecessary irrelevant teen dramas again?

The only disturbing thing is when you KNOW you’re getting older. Thanks to Redditor Head-Ad-3675 has the AskReddit Community chatted about the insider’s secrets and thought about how you can tell that things are slowly going downhill…

1. “Gray hair, occasional back pain.”

-u/meiredditakkount

2. “Increasing indifference. I think that’s also the reason why pensioners run around in sandals and socks in beige vests.”

-u/galvingreen

3. “Young people have been addressing me formally lately – it’s extremely strange.”

u/distelwaldweg

4. “I don’t understand the words of young people anymore.”

u/FlexionDE

5. “You suddenly have unexplained pain in parts of your body where you never had pain before, which comes and goes for no apparent reason.”

u/redchindi

6. “There are no longer delicious beers every weekend. Your friends come up with strange ideas like getting married and having children.”

u/WorkingDate1611

7. “I no longer have the feeling that I’m missing out on anything and in my free time – not always, but more and more often – I prefer to be alone so that I can have some peace and quiet.”

u/Conscious_Bus1760

8. “General shifting of interests.”

-u/MrPresident9611

9. “I can’t tolerate alcohol anymore and I get a hangover quickly.”

u/blueberrry272

10. “The actors you grew up with are dying out.”

u/Baschdel_307

11. “I can’t handle nights of drinking and long car journeys so easily anymore. At concerts I consciously choose a seat.”

-u/DrivenByPettiness

12. “I can’t stand crowds and shoving anymore. Clubs and fairs used to be really nice, but now I despise the drinking and the noise.”

-u/oH_n03z

13. “For me, the day is ruined if I have slept less than six hours. When I was 17/18, I sometimes went to work with less than three hours of sleep and I felt great. Nowadays, that’s completely unthinkable…”

u/ChaosPrincess_

14. “The parents are growing old and frail.”

-u/penguinice

15. “When you have to explain to children of another generation a toy you had back then (it was a damn Nintendo.)”

u/lara22375

