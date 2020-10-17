Highlights: Court also fined from 30 thousand to 1 lakh 30 thousand

Court sentenced the convicts to 10 years, 7 years and 5 years imprisonment

Many people were also joining this organization who want to create terror in the name of religion.

new Delhi

A special court in the capital Delhi has delivered a major verdict. 15 terrorists associated with the terrorist organization ISIS have been sentenced for the charge of opening a branch of ISIS in India and tricking the youth into it. The court has also sentenced the culprits to 10 years, 7 years and 5 years of imprisonment besides fines.

Networks were spreading in India

All of them were found guilty of criminal conspiracy to recruit Muslim youth through social media to build their base in India and carry out terrorist incidents. Special Judge Praveen Singh sentenced Nafis Khan to 10 years in jail, while three convicts were given seven years of imprisonment and one person was sentenced to six years of imprisonment. Apart from this, NIA (National Investigation Agency) Special Court has also fined from 30 thousand to 1 lakh 30 thousand.

The case was filed in 2015

According to a senior NIA official, the case was registered under various criminal sections in the year 2015, in which case there were allegations that some people are preparing a cooperative organization in India at the behest of terrorist organization ISIS. Which was named Juned ul Khalifa and its doers were misleading the innocent Indian spearmen and making terrorists through social media websites and recruiting them.

19 people were arrested

Acting on the basis of information, the NIA had arrested a total of 19 people in this case. It was also revealed that it was at the behest of Yusuf Al Hindi alias Armaan alias Unknown Brother, one of the people of this organization, who was called the ISIS kingpin The man who was working was said to be the media head of ISIS.

The youth had reached the Middle East

According to the NIA top officer, after the arrest of these people, the organization could be stopped from spreading and allowing the terrorist incidents to happen. Because many people were joining this organization who wanted to create terror in the name of religion. Since the arrest of these people, many such people have come to the Middle East countries to join ISIS, but many of these people were caught and brought back to India during the investigation of the investigation.

Sentenced from court

Counsel for the convicts Kausar Khan said that the court sentenced the other eight convicts to five years of imprisonment. He said that Abu Anas, Mufti Abdul Samee Kasami and Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh were sentenced to seven years imprisonment while Amjad Khan was sentenced to six years imprisonment. At the same time, Abdullah Khan, Najmul Huda, Mohammad Afzal, Suhail Ahmed, Mohammad Alim, Moinuddin Khan, Asif Ali and Syed Mujahid were sentenced to five years in prison.