Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In this fourth wave of the coronavirus Covid-19, the Northern Sinaloa Steering Wheel Workers Union (UTVNS) registers a total of 15 infected taxi drivers in Los Mochis.

“We have 15 infected colleagues for sure. They are withdrawn from their activities. They are not serious cases, but we have to be careful so that the pandemic in Ahome does not increase, abide by all the measures of the Ministry of Health, “reported Rigoberto Rodríguez.

The general secretary of the UTVNS said that last year there were 33 deaths between operators and partners.

“But right now the virus is not so aggressive, it remains in colds that are bad, but it has not gone beyond that. The entire base has been vaccinated against Covid-19. Many cars are inactive right now due to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He explained that as employers they have to support sick workers in one way or another, and not put pressure on them until they recover well, because they also have to take care of the user and continue sanitizing units.