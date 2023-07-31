Home page World

Michelle Anskeit

Only here in Germany are spelling mistakes corrected on complaint slips.

It’s summer and that means holiday season for many people on this planet! And of course there are also tourists in Germany! Maybe you have visitors from abroad yourself and someone has already asked you the ultimate question: What is it that makes our beautiful country so special?

If you found the answer to that rather difficult, then don’t worry. Here is the solution to your problems:

1. First of all we have to talk about the most important thing in all of Germany: DIN standards!

2. And of course in general: rules. As well as this one for the basketball court, which has opening hours…um, I mean playing hours.

3. And while we’re on the subject of law and order: In Germany, people prefer to be scared of breaking the rules with a fat fine.

4. Another important thing that many already know about Germans is the work ethic. It’s stupid in a different way, I mean high.

5. Of course, we can also stay at home if we have bigger aches and pains. For example, when a lion attacks us.

Yes, hard to believe, but here in In fact, there was such a lion confusion recently in Berlin. The lioness was actually just a wild boar.

6. One of the most important characteristics of the Germans, in addition to the high work ethic, is our excellent passive aggressiveness.

7. She really is stronger than anything else.

8. And sometimes a little more aggressive than passive.

9. Like when we have to bury poor lavender.

10. Or a whole Rewe!

11. Oh, and did you know that you won’t be in Germany until your complaints are checked for spelling?

12. Or if you see a sign like this…

13. Or just those who like to contradict each other.

14. Don’t get me wrong, we can be really nice too!

15. And very important! We bake really good bread.

But hey, we’re actually not that bad here. We do belong to them 10 particularly unfriendly holiday countries, but at least Germany is not in first place.