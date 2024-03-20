Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

“Dogs that don’t eat mussels are welcome.”

1. I mean, this sign is brimming with joy for customers, right?

2. How can employees think differently with such nice people in their store?

3. Finally, everyone here treats each other with the necessary respect:

4. And no one behaves inappropriately or anything like that:

5. Look, the customers even look out for those around them!

6. And the goods are also handled with great care:

7. You just have to point out the house rules to the customers very subtly:

8. That's why we always make the greatest effort for our dear customers:

9. After all, they always return this love and respect in exactly the same way:

10. So polite!!

11. Pure motivation!!

12. On both sides!!

13. And the communication between both sides is actually never incomprehensible:

14. Because after all, hints are always heeded:

15. It's not that you even have to put up signs for customers so that they adhere to normal social rules:

Thanks for many of the brilliant signs go out to the Instagram accounts @notesofberlin and @notesofgermany.

Editor's note: This text has already appeared in the past. Many readers were particularly interested in it. That's why we're offering it again.