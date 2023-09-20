Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

“Danger! Free-flying birds of prey. For your own safety, please do not hold or throw children over the fence.”

As you probably know, Germans are really big fans of the written word. Especially if it is printed, laminated or on a sturdy metal sign. After all, with a good piece of paper or You can really get all conflicts out of the way with a shield.

It only becomes a problem if the message is not really clear on them and therefore only causes confusion. Just like here …

1. I don’t even understand the first sentence, but I know that this guilt is just incredibly German:

2. I feel a certain passive aggressiveness:

3. Is this like minus times minus equals plus?

4. Hmmm…

5. Imagine you are currently learning German and this comes up in your exam:

6. This feels like those eyes from “The Great Gatsby”:

7. Advertisement is already out:

8. Is it just me who finds this sign very specific?

9. So cyclists are allowed?

10. So that it doesn’t flow out?

11. Variety: Trout.

12. A very special dressing:

13. So, do you always throw your child over fences?

14. Thank you for your combination skills, Micha:

15. And finally, what they do in Germany:

