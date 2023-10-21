Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Split

You don’t always have to argue. Sometimes you can simply call your neighbor “disgusting creature” on a piece of paper and you’ll be fine.

If you don’t live miles away from the nearest person, you certainly know that in German Neighborhoods can sometimes get really busy. Rest times are not observed, flowers are stolen and there are many other reasons for arguments. But that doesn’t mean that these always have to be like mud fights… Sometimes people are also much more civilized:

1. Like here, where a solution is suggested directly:

2. Or this note that delights with a loving salutation:

3. Although I like this one even better. People are just so creative:

4. No, wait, this one is really so sweet! I would be red with anger, I mean joy:

5. It’s nice if there’s even a nice warning in case something unpleasant happens again:

6. Or these kind greetings to karma, which were worded very cleverly:

7. I’m sure this conversation will be quite civilized:

8. Just like this most likely memorable experience:

9. You’ve probably never received a disgusted greeting, have you? Exciting!

10. Someone took the trouble to highlight their neighbor’s salient characteristics:

11. Even with an arrow!

12. Don’t worry, it’s not blood!

13. This is how it works when all else fails. Innovative!

14. A thank you every now and then is very important!

15. And lastly: NO!

