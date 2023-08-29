Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

If you’ve been wanting to take a solo trip for a long time and haven’t dared, try these travel destinations. Second place is really around the corner.

For many, the end of August and the beginning of September is the end of the holiday season. Adventure vacation in Germany or Slow tourism abroad are very popular. Solo trips also seem to be trending. On TikTok, the hashtag #solotravel has received 5.1 billion clicks as of August 24, 2023. But for women, this is often unthinkable for safety reasons.

According to the platform, women can safely travel to these countries © IMAGO / imagebroker. Edited by BuzzFeed Germany

The luggage storage platform Bounce has dealt with this topic and compiled a list of the safest travel countries for women. A total of seven parameters were examined for this, which include both figures from criminalistic analyzes and information on subjective perception. For example the global World Bank femicide statistics and the safety index of the crowdsourcing platform Numbeo, which ranked the most dangerous cities in Europe.

The top 3 safest travel countries

1. Ireland: With 7.8 out of a possible 10 points, Ireland tops the list. The island scores particularly well on laws protecting women and on public attitudes towards violence against women.

2. Austria: Austria took second place with an overall rating of 7.70 out of 10 points. A particularly large number of women feel safe here when they are out and about alone at night (79 percent of those surveyed).

3. Norway: Here, too, women feel very safe at night. Norway also scores with a low murder rate of women.

Slovenia (4th place), Switzerland (5th place) and Spain (6th place), on the other hand, score particularly well in the Numbeo safety index, in which residents indicate how safe they generally feel in their country.

Top 15 at a glance

1. Ireland 7.8 2. Austria 7.70 3. Norway 7.45 4. Slovenia 7:19 5. Switzerland 7.01 6. Spain 6.97 7. Portugal 6.88 8. Canada 6.67 9. Netherlands 6:15 10. Japan 5.97 11. Poland 5.97 12. Czech Republic 5.85 13. Estonia 5.71 14. France 5.67 15. Sweden 5.58

Behavior tips for women traveling alone

