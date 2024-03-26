Krasnov: The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation achieved the return of 15 defense plants to the state

Since 2023, 15 enterprises of the military-industrial complex have returned to the balance of the state through the courts. About this newspaper “Kommersant” told Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov.

He clarified that the total cost of the plants was 333 billion rubles. The head of the supervisory agency explained that the state returned strategic enterprises because their owners “destroyed and damaged the country’s defense capability” by not modernizing and transferring the main profits to foreign accounts.

Krasnov noted that such measures cannot be called deprivatization, since in this case we were talking about an adequate legal response to the illegal activities of owners.

On February 13, the Prosecutor General's Office demanded the return to the state of three plants that are part of the industrial group of the Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant (CHEMK). They were privatized in the early 1990s, but now the State Enterprise has considered that procedure illegal. The factories that require nationalization also carry out defense orders. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office claims that they are now controlled from abroad by residents of unfriendly states.