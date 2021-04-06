The AFIP extended, last week, the 15% refund for debit card purchases until June 30, inclusive. The decision to extend the instrument for three months benefits retirees and pensioners who charge the minimum amount, as well as holders of the AUH and the Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE).

Reimbursement is a tool provided for in the Law of Social Solidarity and Productive Reactivation sanctioned in December 2019 that complements the different policies implemented by the Government to boost demand from vulnerable sectors and represents an additional mechanism to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a list with 15 keys:

What is the refund to vulnerable sectors

It consists of a 15% refund of the total amount of all purchases made with a debit card in retail and / or wholesale businesses by retirees and pensioners that they charge the minimum credit and beneficiaries of the universal child and pregnancy allowance.

Who are the beneficiaries

They can access the benefit of reimbursement to vulnerable sectors:

Retirees who receive the minimum amount

Holders of the Universal Allowance for Child Holders

Pregnancy allowances for social protection.

People who receive a pension for death that does not exceed the minimum

People who receive national non-contributory pensions that do not exceed the minimum

Where to see if a person is a beneficiary

To see if a person is a beneficiary of the reimbursement, you must enter the CUIL in https://servicioscf.afip.gob.ar/publico/reintegro/consulta.aspx

What is the maximum amount of the refund

The refund consists of a sum of up to $ 700 per month per beneficiary. The maximum amount is $ 1400 for those people who receive 2 or more AUH and AUE, as well as those who receive up to a pension for death that does not exceed the minimum guaranteed purchase price.

How long does it take for the refund to be credited?

The amount to be refunded will be credited within 24 and 48 business hours after the purchase is made according to the time it was made.

Purchases made between 0 am and 5 pm will make the refund effective within 24 business hours of purchase.

Those after 17 hours, will get the refund within 48 business hours after the purchase is made.

Where is it credited

The refund will be credited in the account where the person receives the allowance, pension or retirement.

How a withdrawal is identified in the account summary

The reimbursements corresponding to the consumptions reached by the benefit, appear in the account summary of the debit card with the legend “Reimbursement of Solidarity Law No. 27,541”.

What products are reached for the refund

The 15% refund reaches those products that are marketed in businesses dedicated to retail and / or wholesale in mini, super and hypermarkets, kiosks, warehouses, among others, that sell food products only and are registered with the AFIP.

Transfers through debit cards that operate under the immediate electronic payment modality are also included, as well as payments made through quick response codes (QR).

Does the refund apply to purchases made in any store?

Yes, as long as the purchase is paid with the debit card where the beneficiary collects the allowance, pension or retirementn. In addition, it is necessary that the business is registered with the collecting body.

Does the refund apply to purchases in butchers and greengrocers?

Yes, as long as the purchase is paid with the debit card where the beneficiary collects the allowance, pension or retirement and the business is registered with the AFIP.

What happens if 15% of debit purchases exceed the maximum refund

It will only be refunded up to the cap of $ 700 or $ 1,400 per month, as appropriate.

Do purchases made with an Alimentar card have a refund?



No. Purchases made with the Alimentar card are not reached by the benefit of reimbursement to vulnerable sectors.

Those who have an Alimentar Card and they are: retired, with minimum credit; holders of the Universal Child Allowance; holders Pregnancy allowances for social protection; people who receive a pension on death (not to exceed the minimum); non-contributory seizures, they will receive the refund when they use the debit card where they receive said allowance, retirement or pension.

Will purchases made with a credit card receive a refund?

No. The benefit only corresponds to the consumptions with the debit card associated with the accounts where people receive their retirement, pension, AUH or AUE.

Do domestic service employees receive reimbursement?

No, working as a private home staff is not a requirement to receive the 15% refund on debit card purchases.

What reason explains that a person stops accessing the benefit

That exceed the minimum retirement income (https://www.anses.gob.ar/informacion/movilidad-de-jubilaciones-pensiones-y-asignaciones-de-la-anses)

Who are not a beneficiary of the AUH or Pregnancy Allowance.

That they work in a dependency relationship or as a freelance

That they are monotax, except those adhered to the Promoted Worker Regime, social monotax or the special one for small agricultural producers of tobacco, sugar cane, yerba mate and tea that are framed in category A.

That they pay the Tax on Personal Assets for other assets that are not a single dwelling.

