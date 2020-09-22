new Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 15 properties belonging to Iqbal Mirchi’s family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA) in Dubai. These properties include a hotel Midwest hotel apartment and 14 other commercial and residential properties, whose total value is stated to be Rs 203 crore. ED has seized assets worth Rs 776 crore in this case so far.

A top ED official said that on 26 September 2019, the ED had registered a case against Iqbal Memon alias Mirchi and others under the Money Laundering Act. In this case, ED had arrested a total of 5 accused, including Humayun Merchant, including Kapil Wadhavan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the main accused in the PMC bank scam. Also, the ED had presented a charge sheet in this regard before the special court of money laundering on 9 December 2019.

Special PMLA court has also taken cognizance of this charge sheet. Also, the court has also issued an open non-bailable warrant against Iqbal Mirchi’s two sons, Asif Memon and Junaid Memon, in this case, Mrs. Hajra Memon, wife of Iqbal Memon.

Keep in mind that Iqbal Mirchi was said to be the special special of Dawood Ibrahim, the infamous Mafia kingpin and it was also alleged that Iqbal Mirchi looks after Dawood’s narcotics business. Iqbal Mirchi died in London many years ago.

