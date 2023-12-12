Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Well, I don't know why it is, but somehow the little beasts always want to wrestle with the trees or eat them straight away.

Before anyone here attacks me like cats attack Christmas trees: I love these little creatures from hell! Maybe not as much as dogs, but I'm totally behind all of them Photos that prove cats are the superior species. It's simply the truth.

Unfortunately, they like to take advantage of this overlord status to make life hell for us humans every now and then. Like when they just like our Christmas trees a little too much.

1. The tragedy of cats and Christmas trees usually begins quite harmlessly:

2. Your cats seem to be sitting there calmly and you have the false hope that the tree will survive this year:

3. Finally, your sweet four-legged friends are far too good at lulling you into safety with their innocent eyes:

4. Before they jump straight into the middle of all your work!

5. And if you still have a little kitten, it's almost cute… But once they're older, you quickly see where they actually come from:

Finally there is Photographic evidence showing that these animals are descended from demons.

6. And before you know it, they already have your favorite ornament between their teeth and you have to fish it out again:

7. If your favorites haven't already torn down the whole tree:

8. And laugh at you afterwards:

9. After all, it's so much fun to destroy your hopes and dreams:

10. And then sit comfortably and carefree in the corner:

11. And even if you put the tree back up and feel safe for the time being…

12. … somewhere your pets are already planning their next campaign:

13. But fortunately there is a remedy, such as this circle of spooky clementines:

14. Or well… You can also try turning your cats' reality on its head:

15. But eventually, with enough effort, they'll probably still find a way:

