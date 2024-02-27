The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Engineer Salem Humaid Al Marri, revealed that “the center is currently working on completing more than 15 space projects, including small-scale projects, and others that focus on the various data that we obtain from satellites.”

He explained that “the most prominent large projects that the Center is currently implementing are the satellite that bears the initials of the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him (MBZ-Sat), the lunar space station project, and astronaut projects. Which includes training and equipping them, space simulation projects, and the (FI) project, which is a satellite that the center is building in partnership with the United Nations, to provide opportunities for emerging and developing countries to enter the space sector, in addition to projects with various government departments, including projects related to satellite data and environmental data.” .

Al Marri stated, “The (MBZ-Sat) project is one of the Center’s largest space projects. It was designed and built by 100% Emirati hands, by the Center’s team, and its weight reaches a ton. This indicates the implementation of the vision of the wise leadership in building Emirati capabilities, in addition to… This is a distinctive point, which is that the Emirati private sector is strongly involved in the moon industry.”

He added: “Work at the center began 18 years ago (since its launch in 2006), with three people, and we dreamed that the number would increase until we reached 250 employees, in addition to a large number of employees who have now left the center to work in leadership positions in various sectors, from This includes the UAE Space Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, companies such as Al Yasat and universities, in addition to two ministers (Minister of State for Youth and Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology).”

He stated that a large number of leaders in the field of space in the country left the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, continuing that “the main directive from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is to build human capabilities.” Emirati, so the focus on building minds is more important than the technologies themselves. The presence of 250 current employees at the center, in addition to a large number who left it to assume leadership tasks in other places, is considered a success, and the number must increase in the future, and personally I would like to have 100 to 100 employees. 150 additional employees at the center over the next ten years.

He pointed out that the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is keen to enhance the space sector’s contribution to the national economy, and to enhance the UAE’s regional and international presence in the space sector, in line with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s strategic plan 2021-2031, and to cooperate with private companies that focus on emerging trends. Such as space manufacturing, which expands the horizons of the space sector and adds more momentum and competitiveness to the sector in the Emirates.

He explained that the center has succeeded, through its presence in the Dubai Free Zone (Silicon Oasis), in encouraging more than 10 startup companies to enter the space sector, through a support and empowerment system that is based on training, education, and providing opportunities to contribute to providing basic materials, software, technologies, and expertise that contribute In developing the space projects that the center is working on, he pointed out that the center continues its journey in establishing strategic alliances to encourage conducting data studies, launching testing centers in the UAE, and producing pioneering products locally for satellites, space systems and technology.

