The Abu Dhabi Government Academy has provided 15 professional courses for executive education, intended for government managers of upper and middle job levels, with the aim of enhancing participants’ confidence, skills, and readiness to face future challenges, by participating in the process of problem-solving and creative thinking.

The Academy indicated, on its official website, that the executive leadership education programs aim to highlight the leadership capabilities of the participants, qualify them to achieve their ambitions, and develop personal and practical plans related to strategic and organizational affairs and opportunities based on innovation, in addition to providing the opportunity to work directly with the most prominent well-known experts. worldwide in the field of developing leadership skills.

The programs also aim to gain more experience in a collective learning environment, which includes many government sector employees, explore new challenges, and enhance counseling and leadership skills.