From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

“Better than their reputation,” is the conclusion of a new study. Accordingly, the traffic light coalition has kept almost two thirds of its election promises. Some were really overdue.

Good mood in the Bundestag: After the funny memes about Olaf Scholz, the internet piratethere is now reason to pat yourself on the back: In a study at the “half-time” of the legislative period, the University of Trier and the Bertelsmann Foundation examined how many promises the traffic light coalition has made so far.

According to the study, the traffic light is better than its reputation

Again and again the impression arose that the government partners were standing in each other’s way, but they study comes to a different conclusion: almost two thirds (64 percent) of the coalition agreement have either implemented the traffic light in the first 20 months (38 percent) or are still in the process of implementing it (26 percent).

According to the authors of the study, this is “an overall very promising mid-term outcome”, which is, however, overshadowed by “publicly staged coalition disputes and many open construction sites”.

Traffic lights perform well, but the population is not convinced

According to the study, the government’s compliance with compliance is “again assessed as negatively as in 2017/18”. Accordingly, only 12 percent of all Germans believe that “all, almost all or a large part” of the agreed coalition promises will be implemented. 43 percent of all respondents even assume that only “a small proportion or hardly any” will be implemented. The government’s challenge now is to correct its image and make up for the loss of trust, say the experts.

Nevertheless, they paint a positive picture for the future: If the traffic lights continue to work as before, “an excellent final result awaits with comparably high implementation rates as in the previous governments, albeit on the basis of a much more ambitious coalition agreement.”

15 promises that the traffic light has realized

Of the 453 projects in the coalition agreement, 174 have been fully or partially fulfilled, for example the “Evaluation and further development of the law against restraint of competition (GWB): strengthening the Federal Cartel Office, reforming the ministerial approval process (possibility of suing against ministerial approval)”. A list of 174 points is too long even for us. That’s why it has BuzzFeed News lists the changes that were long overdue and are formulated in an understandable way at first glance (without claiming to be complete).

1. Climate protection immediate program

2. Lowering the voting age in European elections to 16 years

3. Speeding up administrative procedures

4. Introduction of an “opportunity card” with a points system to integrate foreign skilled workers into the German labor market

5. Strategies for protecting water bodies and moors

6. No new permits for oil and gas drilling in the German North and Baltic Seas

7. Increasing the minimum wage to 12 euros per hour and raising the mini-job limit to 520 euros

8. Citizens’ benefit instead of unemployment benefit II

9. Digitalization strategy in healthcare

10. Awareness campaign to destigmatize mental illness

11. Permanent establishment of a National Council against Sexual Violence

12. Deletion of Section 219a StGB

Until July 18, 2022, providing information about abortions was an offense under German criminal law and was considered a crime against life.

13. Abolish the ban on blood donation for men who have sex with men and trans people

14. Appointment of an anti-racism representative

15. Replacement of the term “race” in the Basic Law

