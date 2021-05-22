Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Arab Gulf clubs began arranging early, for the start of the new season 2021-2022, a few days after the end of the last season 2020-2021, which was closed in the President’s Cup final match between Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly Youth, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on May 16th.

The “foreign file” is the most prominent at the level of all clubs wishing to strengthen their ranks, with the aim of competing for the title in the new season, and the ambition of staying and continuing with adults at the level of other clubs, while some clubs aspire to win the cup titles in the new season.

Unlike all clubs, the vision is clearer in terms of victory, which launched the “summer mercato” early on by securing the continuation of most of the team’s stars, especially at the level of foreign players by renewing the contract of the duo Ryan Mendes and the Portuguese Touzi until 2023, at a time when the contracts of Dia Sabaa and the Algerian Mahdi are extended. Obeid to the end of next season.

On the other hand, the contracts of the “duo”, Prandelli Kwas, on loan to the island in the “Winter Mercato”, before he crowned the last with the league title, in addition to the Uzbek Khamdaumov loaned in turn to Hatta, the first to drop into the first league at the end of the season.

In turn, Bani Yas is preparing to announce the renewal of the contract with his Serbian defender Sasha, alongside Argentine Nicholas Jimenez, whose loan expires at the end of the season.

The list of foreign stars whose contracts expire on June 30 include more than 20 players at the level of 12 clubs in the league, during the next season 2021-2022, which witnesses the participation of the Arab League champions for the first time in “professionals”, along with the UAE returning again to Big League.

While awaiting clarity at the club level regarding the renewal of contracts for some players, 15 names appear in the list of foreigners whose contracts expired at the end of the current season, led by Japanese Shiotani, who is considered a foreign “dean” “leader” after signing four seasons with the team since his first appearance in the 2017-2018 season. , At a time when Al Ain fans await the decision regarding a Shiotan citizen, the player Shoya Nakajima, after his loan contract expires at the end of the season.

The fans of Al-Ahly youth, the “champion of the three cups,” are waiting for the fate of the Uzbek, Jalaluddin Masharipov, to be decided, whose loan contract with the “Knights” expired at the end of the season as well, pending the final decision to negotiate with his original club Al-Nasr Al-Saudi.

The injury of 34-year-old Brazilian Wilton Suarez put an end to his career with his Sharjah team early, before the end of his current contract period at the end of the season, and Suarez played 4 seasons in the league with Sharjah and Al Wasl shirts, while the vision appears blurry about his compatriot Caio, whose contract expires at the end of the season as well.

The Maldovian Louvainor, the Al-Wahda player, suffered from the same injury scenario that ended his season early with “Al-Annabi”, after playing for several seasons with the youth teams, Al-Ahly youth, and reaching the “Annabi” station, whose fans are also waiting for the foreigners file to be resolved, after announcing the contract with the Brazilian scorer. Pedro comes from Baniyas, at the time when the Congolese Mpoku contract expires at the end of the season. In contrast, Nicholas Oroz’s contract with Al Wasl expired at the end of the season.

The contracts of all foreigners in Ajman ended at the end of the season, which witnessed a mixed presence of the quartet, Abu Bakr Traoli, Modibo Maiga, Gardel, and Gustavo, in contrast to the contracts of the Brazilian duo Khorfakkan Dudu and Ramon Lopez, and the same applies to the trio of Al Dhafra Issam Al-Adwa, Rocheville and Spain’s Pedro Conde On loan from Al-Ahly youth.