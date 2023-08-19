Dubai (Union)

Fifteen male and female players carry the UAE’s ambitions in the World Championship for Powerlifting for People of Determination “Dubai 2023”, which opens Monday evening at the Habtoor Hilton Hotel, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, with the participation of 610 players. And players representing 90 countries.

Our team is led by Muhammad Khamis, our Paralympic champion, and the list includes Maitha Al Ali, Zayed Al Ansari, Abdullah Al Arimi, Ahmed Khamis Al Balushi, Ali Hassan Al Balushi, Khaled Al Hammadi, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Saud Abdulaziz, Adel Shanbih, Moza Al Zeyoudi, Abdullah Jilani, Fahd Muhammad, Haifa Al Naqbi. Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi.

Our team, which concluded its external preparatory stage in the Turkish camp, is participating in the weights of 55 kg, 67 kg, 88 kg, 97 kg, 100 kg, 107 kg, in addition to the open weight, while the last preparatory stage in Dubai included the tactical aspects, in proportion to the different competitions that take place. The elite champions and the world’s most prominent stars in the different categories participate in it, in order for the equations to be balanced to achieve the goal in this global event, which has a great deal of importance, according to the drawn approach.

Muhammad Khamis is seeking to reserve his seat to participate in the new version of the Paralympic Games “Paris 2024” through the Dubai Gate, and he has been continuing the process of giving, especially since willpower defeats the impossible, in order not to neglect the gains that he has been achieving with his fellow “people of determination” according to the established approach. , to reach the desired goal, especially since the will is a prominent feature of people of determination, which represented a source of pride and pride for every member of this category, which spread joy and happiness in their hearts so that these successes speak for themselves, and thus double their responsibility to repeat the scene during their journey with “inspirational stories” from them Muhammad Khamis, who kept repeating the scenario of success during his local, continental and international participation, in light of the great interest that the sport of people of determination receives from the wise leadership.