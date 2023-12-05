Home page World

If the chocolate doesn’t kick yet.

Are things going really bad at work? Maybe so bad that at some point you just want to cancel? Hey, you’re definitely not alone with this, especially at the end of the year.

And even though we may not get your productivity increased by 120 percent like your boss wants… with your mood we can get it done. So hide in the toilet, put your feet up and restore your faith in humanity.

1. In honor of Hedgehog, the animal of the year 2024, a hedgehog that is almost as cute as prehensile quills.

2. The fact that this family didn’t throw in Merci, but rather hot sweets, makes this moment even better.

3. Just a few friends who all had to get the cuddly shark from Ikea. 💙💙💙💙💙

4. This reunion of Indiana Jones and Short Round doesn’t melt my heart, it vaporizes it.

5. What’s even sweeter is that Catherine O’Hara was by Macaulay Culkin’s side when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

6. Maybe not as famous, but even more legendary is Chloe… Especially when she recreates her own meme.

7. The only fire extinguisher I need! So assuming he has already learned the aqua gun.

8. I would like the audio book for this, thank you.

9. So this is the holy ground that everyone always talks about.

10. This politics student has found the ultimate activity: Bob Ross videos and painting with paint.

11. If this time lapse doesn’t make you smile, you really need a hug from this dog!

12. All the friends I need!

13. The truck driver who has an important load to transport will bring more joy.

14. Or this brother who takes taking care of his sister very seriously.

15. And finally, this father who supports his own little Spider-Man’s career.

If you don’t say “awwww” with a stupid smile, maybe the following can help you:

