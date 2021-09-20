In order to keep pace with their needs, many applications for “people of determination” have spread, which in turn dispel the difficulties they face during their daily trips.

BE MY EYES

Beginning with the “BE MY EYES” application, which was designed specifically for the blind, as it allows them to communicate with a number of sighted volunteers to help them in various life situations.

Upon first use of the application, it will ask you if you are blind or sighted, to determine the shape of the application later.

If the user registers as a volunteer, any registered blind person can – when needed – ask for help so that the application searches the network for anyone able to help, via live video chats, the help may be related to the expiration date of a particular product, or road signs.

Swift Braille

The “Swift braille” application helps the blind and visually impaired to communicate with others in writing, as it provides him with an appropriate keyboard based on the “Braille” language, not only by clicking on the dots, but by connecting the dots to get out the letter, symbol, number and what it represents in the Braille language.

The application also allows the use of three languages ​​besides Arabic: English, French, and Spanish.

wheel mate

If you are a wheelchair user, and you want to relieve yourself while you are outside the house, you may face difficulty in obtaining suitable and comfortable toilets, but the “wheel mate” application helps you to overcome this crisis; It identifies public restrooms and suitable parking spaces for you in the places near you.

The application so far contains more than 35,000 websites in various countries of the world, and this number increases with the passage of days and the increase in the number of users, and the application allows its users (people of determination) to evaluate the available sites, whether positively or negatively.

Let me talk

“Let me talk” is an application for people who have difficulty speaking, as it helps its users to translate incomprehensible words into text that helps others understand it faster and easier, facilitating the process of communicating between them.

The application is available in all languages, and works on creating a dictionary for users, memorizing the sounds they make and linking them to the appropriate words for them.

Roger voice

The “Roger voice” application helps the hard of hearing, as it converts the speech of the person communicating with the hard of hearing into a “written text” on the phone screen, to eliminate the difficulties they face when communicating with others.

According to the application’s official website, since its inception in 2013, “hearing impaired” have used it during more than 2 million calls, and this number is expected to increase in the coming period, after the number of “Roger voice” users increases.

Spread the sign

If one of your family members or friends is deaf, the “Spread the sign” app will help you to communicate with them easily, as it enables you to learn sign language.

The application contains more than one sign language and more than half a million signs expressing different words.

Autism core skills

The ‘Autism core skills’ app is specially designed for children with ‘Autism Spectrum Disorder’.

The application offers different levels of academic learning, from sorting shapes and objects to learning basic spelling words, to suit the skills of “children on the autism spectrum”.

Color Name AR

If you are color blind, the “Color name ar” app will help you to recognize different colors, as well as the ability to name them with special names, and differentiate between shades.