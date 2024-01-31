Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

If Duden had to illustrate “You can all see me”, he could simply use these photos.

There are moments when all you can think is: “I’ll show you where my foot would fit perfectly”. If you can successfully suppress this urge, congratulations. You have a thread of patience that stretches from here to Jupiter. And although, it definitely happens every day There are people whose decisions really upset you. For example, choosing to be an ass with ears. Sure, not everything is always intentional, but you can still scream inside.

1. Can't stand tourists? Then maybe because some people carve their name into EVERYTHING they can find. Including the Roman Colosseum.

2. There are many good reasons why some people would never wear their “outside” pants to bed. Here is reason number 1:

3. Well… At least this way you don't get road dirt on the seats.

4. What's dirty is that people leave things like that AND also throw away Pokémon cards!!!

5. Can we please sponsor a halo to the person who keeps picking up these cigarette butts?

6. McDonald's employees definitely don't make enough money to deal with something like this.

7. In what world does construction site = garbage dump for dog poop bags???

8. When you want to clearly show your neighborhood what you care about them.

9. And now everyone: PUSH.

10. You can never learn to park illegally early enough.

11. Stealing a birthday card and leaving it torn up is almost James Bond villain evil.

12. Anyone who does this should be forced to slip on a banana peel 20 times in a row.

13. Life is really like a box of chocolates, you never know which nasty sack has been there.

14. This is completely hair-tearing free of irony.

15. And finally: A romantic gesture and a middle finger to the environment when someone left their plastic decorations right next to a lake.

