15 people were killed by the sinking of a boat in Guinea

At least 15 people were killed in western Guinea when an overcrowded boat they were traveling in to attend a wedding sank, officials said Monday.

Press said a naval officer in Bouquet, a coastal city 10 km from the scene, that ambulance teams received a notification Sunday evening that a boat had capsized near Canvarandi, at the mouth of the Nunez River, and on Monday morning they recovered 15 bodies.

The officer, who asked not to be named, added that he did not know how many people were on the boat or how many passengers were still missing.

For his part, a local official in Bouquet said that searches are still underway.

“When the boat was trying to reach Kokuba, the tide was high and the sea was rough, and the waves upended the boat,” he added.

Boats are an essential means of transportation in this region, which is located where the river empties into the Atlantic Ocean, and similar incidents often occur.