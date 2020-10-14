In Afghanistan, there was a fierce collision in the air between two air force helicopters, killing 15 soldiers. Security sources said the incident occurred in the air on Tuesday night in Nava district of southern Helmand province. It is being told that these helicopters were going to take back the wounded soldiers by taking down the commandos.According to Tolo News of Afghanistan, these soldiers were injured in an operation in Nava district and rushed to the helicopter to take them and provide additional assistance. During this time, a terrible accident took place. Another source said that 8 soldiers have been killed in the incident. There is no official confirmation of the soldiers who died in the accident.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense has not yet given any statement on the incident. Omar Zwak, a spokesperson for the governor of the province, confirmed the incident in Nava district. He refused to give further details. Relief and rescue operations are going on at a rapid pace. Some people have been injured and are being taken to the hospital.