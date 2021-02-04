Fifteen persons were injured, of varying degrees, in a collision between two vehicles on Hassa Street, near Saih Shuaib in the Emirate of Dubai, as a result of the wrongly overtaking of the driver of one of the vehicles.

The Director of the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the Command and Control Center at the Dubai Police General Headquarters received a report yesterday morning, stating that a collision had occurred between two vehicles, one of them a “minivan”, in the Saih Shuaib area. And immediately the traffic police patrols and ambulances moved to the scene, and Al Mazrouei added that through the initial inspection it was found that the cause of the accident was due to the wrong overtaking, which resulted in a direct collision between the two vehicles, which resulted in the injury of 15 people, indicating that the injuries were distributed among four Critical injuries, seven medium, and four minor, and first aid and medical services were provided to the injured, and severe cases were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary health care.

Al Mazrouei called on drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic laws, not to overtake vehicles in a dangerous way, to suddenly deviate and be preoccupied with other than the road, calling on everyone to adhere to and take caution and caution while driving, and to adhere to traffic and traffic law, in order to preserve the lives and safety of other road users.





