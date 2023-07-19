This Wednesday in India 15 people died, being electrocuted, when they tried to cross the bridge and touched the railing electrified, in addition, other seven people were injured, two of her seriously. Indian police reported.

According to the authorities’ report, the15 people They were on the bridge when a transformer blew, so current was flowing on a railing which caused them to the victims were electrocuted.

“The incident happened today in the morning, 15 people have died. The current flowed on a railing of the bridge, and the mishap happened to those who touched that railing,” police chief V. Murugesan told EFE.

“The accident occurred due to a leakage current of a transformer” that electrified a bridge in the Chamoli district, located in the northern state of Uttarakhand, Murugesan added.

The head of the regional government, Pushkar Singh Dhami, sent his condolences to those affected and reported that the injured had been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, reported EFE.

He also noted that rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force, were on the scene, and helicopters had been arranged to transport the wounded to larger hospitals.

Images on social networks show dozens of people helping rescue teams transfer the injured to ambulances.