Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

You can blame your neighborhood for a lot of things, but at least most of the complaints are still politely expressed and printed on laminated pieces of paper.

The washing machine was turned on after 10 p.m., the waste separation system doesn't work properly… There are many different reasons why the house blessing in the neighborhood can go wrong.

But don't worry, because we know that here in Germany we have practically invented the most important means of communication in the world: the laminated piece of paper! This makes all messages from your neighborhood seem much friendlier. The passive-aggressive note is almost forgotten…

1. What do you think is the reason for the knocking? Mice? The fun in the bedroom? Communication with aliens?

2. I find the idea that someone always waits until he or she is in the elevator to release their “scent” very funny:

Definitely one of the Things in neighborhoods that would make me want to move far away.

3. Maybe next time:

4. Not to be confused with Thor, the Norse God and Avenger:

5. It's really mean to exclude the drummer like that…

6. Now you know:

7. Just to be sure: We're still not talking about Thor, are we?

8. Have fun, dear ones!

9. Except here, after all, this neighbor asks so politely:

10. Next quiz question: What did this “friend” sell? Chocolate? Flowers? Grass?

11. I can't agree at all, I can always give myself ABBA:

12. This can happen:

Another sign that shows that such conflicts in neighborhoods can be easily resolved.

13. Okay, that's more aggressive than passive, but where he's right…

But if you look at these pieces of paper in general, then you can definitely agree with me when I say, that Germany should actually be called a passive-aggressive country, or? Nobody can do it as well as us.

Subscribe to our channels: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available Whatsapp and Telegram.