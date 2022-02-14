Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

The history of Arabic music is rich in the most famous and most beautiful sweet romantic songs of the legends of rapture and music with very sweet and beautiful melodies and a performance that is neither the most wonderful nor the most beautiful and cannot be compared to any other performance.

Biography of Love – Umm Kulthum

The song “Sirat Al Hob” was composed by Morsi Jamil Aziz and composed by Baligh Hamdi. It was sung by Umm Kulthum in 1964. It was immortalized by history and is one of the most beautiful songs that Umm Kulthum sang, nicknamed the Planet of the East. This song was distinguished by its sweet melody and delicate voice, so it easily entered the heart of every lover. and lover.

One Thousand and One Nights – Planet East

The song “One Thousand and One Nights” is written by Morsi Jamil Aziz and composed by Baligh Hamdi. This song by Mrs. Umm Kulthum is about true, eternal and eternal love. Its melody is sweet and authentic. A full video recording of her

Jana El Hawa – Nightingale

“Jana Al-Hawa” is one of the most beautiful songs of the late artist, Nightingale Al-Asmar Abdel Halim Hafez. Before his death, he also presented it in the movie “My Father Over the Tree”, his last movie, with the star Nadia Lutfi and the late artist Imad Hamdi co-starring.

Tunisia Beck – Warda

Among the most beautiful songs that the Algerian singer Warda sang, the song “Tunis Bey”, which is about beautiful and sweet love, was written by the poet Omar Batisha and composed by Salah Al-Sharnoubi, and her words say: “In Tunisia, you are with me. I am in Tunisia with you.. and when you are away, I am in Tunisia with you.. and your imagination will be, yaya, yaya.”

The School of Love – Kazem El Saher

Kazem El-Saher was known for being the romantic star par excellence, as he sang the poems of the poet of love and the owner of a delicate sense, Nizar Qabbani. The sweet words were mixed with captivating melodies, and the song “The School of Love” was one of the most beautiful of these songs, written by the poet Nizar Qabbani and composed by Kazem El-Saher. ».

Believe me salvation – Amr Diab

“Believe Me Khalas,” presented by Amr Diab, is characterized by romantic and beautiful words, a melody, and a gentle and sweet performance by singer Amr Diab.

Forget me the world – Ragheb Alama

“Nassini Al-Dunya” is written by Assem Hussein, composed by Khaled Bakri, and distributed by Hadi Sharara. The song was filmed in a video clip, and Ragheb Alama appears as a singer as well. This song was released in the Great Love album in 2004.

Elisa – the most beautiful feeling

One of the most famous romantic songs presented by the Lebanese singer Elissa is the song “Ajmal Ehsas”, which she released as part of the songs of her third album “Ayshalik” in 2002. It was signed by poet Muhammad Rifai and composed by singer and composer Muhammad Rahim. It was filmed in a video clip and won the Murex Award for the best video clip and also as the best video clip. An Arab at the Arab Music Awards.

Saber Al Rebai – I challenge the world

His song “I challenge the world” by Tunisian singer Saber Al-Ribai is one of the most famous romantic songs. It was also filmed in a video clip and carried a beautiful poetic dimension, as it depicted a quiet life for a pregnant wife and her husband who adores her. The quartet performed it with a high and wonderful feeling. The song bore the signature of words by Asim Hussein and composed by Khaled Bakr.

In your arms – Ihab Tawfik

A single song, released around Valentine’s Day 2006. It has a video clip that is characterized by its romantic and poetic atmosphere. The song is characterized by a calm and lovely rhythm and you can dance to it very smoothly. It is from the words of the poet Muhammad Atef, composed by Muhammad Yahya and distributed by Toma, and it is one of the most famous romantic songs and the freshest and most tender songs of the singer. Ehab Tawfik.

Sherine – Inketbly Omar

Singer Sherine presented the security of the songs, which are considered one of the most famous romantic songs, including “Intebly Omar”, which was written by Nader Abdullah and composed by Tamer Ali. Poetic and melody very tenderness and sweetness.

From my heart I sing – Mohamed Hamaki

“From my heart, I sing” is one of the most famous songs of the star, Mohamed Hamaki, who released his first album in 2003, “Let us live.” It is from the words of Amir Taima, composed by Ahmed Salah Hosni, and released in 2012 within an album bearing the same name as the song. The song was distinguished by its romantic words.

The color of your eyes – Nancy Ajram

The star Nancy Ajram presented many songs, which are considered one of the most famous romantic songs, including the song “Lone Oyounak” written by Samir Nakhle and composed by Tariq Abu Joudeh and distributed by Tony Saba.

Ah from his eyes – Asala

The singer, Asala Nasri, has many old and modern songs, which are considered one of the most famous romantic songs, most notably the song “Ah Min Ainah” whose lyrics are characterized by great romance and poetic and a high performance with a delicate sense of Asala Nasri, which are the words of Karim Sami and composed by Hussein Al-Najjar.

I love you – Jannat

One of the beautiful songs of the Moroccan singer of origin is the song “Bahebak”, which is one of the most famous romantic songs that she released on her album, “Ally Between Me and You” in 2006, written by Khaled Amin and composed by Mohamed Rahim.