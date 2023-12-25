Left paralyzed after an accident with her friends, Gabby Kranock died at the age of 19

He was only 19 years old Gabby Kranock and unfortunately she passed away forever, 15 months after the accident that involved her and her friends. A peer of hers, due to the serious traumas she suffered, lost her life practically instantly and they were unable to do anything else.

In recent months the family has always tried to inform everyone about conditions of the girl, with the hope that they could help other people who were experiencing the same tragedy as them.

Gabby was only 19 years old and a September 2022had just left a club in Portville. She was with his friends and they all intended to spend time relaxing and carefree together.

However, once you get there sidewalka man driving his car with a much higher blood alcohol level at the expected limit, it overwhelmed them. A girl called Kayden Joseph Belleisledied instantly.

The doctors who intervened on her behalf had no choice but to confirm her condition death. Gabby however, due to the trauma she suffered, remained paralyzed from the shoulders down.

In recent months there have been many people and associations who have chosen to help her and hers family. Recently they had also given her a car, which could help her in the travel.

Gabby Kranock's death and her family's announcement

The doctors tried to do everything they could to help her and with them, her family and everyone volunteers. However, a week earlier, his condition had improved aggravated suddenly.

Unfortunately just before Christmas, on the day of Tuesday 12 DecemberGabby exhaled hers last breath. The organization broke the sad news Hope Riseswho in a post on the social page wrote: