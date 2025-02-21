15 minutes a day before leaving home: a full training routine for the whole week

More than half of the people in Spain do not exercise, as indicated by the Last CIS survey. What is the main cause? According to respondents, the lack of time, which adduces 28% of cases.

Is it possible to put in shape from 35?

However, yes We listen to other surveyswe see how that time sometimes ends up to other activities, such as spending two hours a day on social networks. It is true that it takes time to prepare, move, complete a gym training and return home or work, but it is not always necessary to use so much.

Different studies have proven that the difference between spending the day sitting and doing some exercise, even if they are a few minutes, is very significant. An investigation Published in European Heart Journal In 2022, with about 72,000 people of an average age of 62, he found that vigorous exercise for a total of 15 minutes a week, with sessions of at least two minutes, could help reduce mortality by 18%, 16 minutes a week contributed to reducing the risk of cancer by 16% and 19 minutes a week decreased the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 40%.

All these risks were further reduced by adding more minutes, so we can imagine what you can do for our health add those 15 minutes a day of exercise. The keyword here is “vigorous.” It is an exercise that is a sufficient intensity for us to finish a phrase.

What should a fast training have

Keep in mind that if we want to dedicate only 15 minutes to exercise in the morning, it must be a well -used time. That is, we look for an effective exercise, to help us increase metabolism, burn fat and strengthen the muscles, all at the same time and fast. It must also be an enjoyable program, easy to remember, that can be done in any circumstance and anywhere, and it is preferable that it does not require equipment. Is it possible? The answer is yes.

Fast training must combine high intensity (vigorous) exercises and multi -articular movements, that is, they involve several large muscle groups at the same time. On the one hand, we want to raise the heart rate quickly, increase our aerobic capacity and, yes, burn calories. Although 15 minutes are not going to be a great calorie expenditure, the advantage is that they can increase the consumption of post exercise oxygen (COPD), which means that the body continues to burn additional calories during the rest of the day.

On the other hand, we have to strengthen the muscles, so training must include strength exercises. We seek to generate physiological adaptations, that is, take our body close to its limit, and thus get us after recovering, muscle fibers are regenerate more strongly, and energy systems, which depend on mitochondria in the cells, turn more efficient.

Full training in 15 minutes

There are several training models in a short time that offer excellent results. A year ago an exercise circuit that only needed seven minutes, developed by Researchers at the University of Florida. He 5BX program It was developed for Canadian pilots, and only needs 11 minutes.

However, one of the most effective is morning training in 15 minutes of Darebeea non -profit entity formed by sports and nutrition professionals. This training does not need any equipment, because all exercises are done with body weight and is perfect to do it at home or in a hotel room.





It is a simple circuit training, which includes three rounds of the following exercises:

Jumping Jacks (Stars) X20

Start standing with your feet together and arms relaxed to the sides. Salta separating the legs while lifting your arms above the head, then returns to the initial position in a fluid movement and repeats the exercise maintaining a constant rhythm.

X20 squatillas

Separate your feet from the shoulder width and lower your body flexing your knees and waist at the same time, making sure your knees do not exceed the tip of your feet, keeping your back straight and the Core activated before rising again.

X20 strides

Take a step forward with one leg and lower the body until both knees form an angle of 90 degrees, making sure that the rear knee almost touches the ground before returning to the initial position and repeats with the other leg. Make 20 in total, 10 with each leg.

Flexions on the ground x10

Boca down, on the floor, gather with your feet and hands at shoulder height. Lower the body flexing the elbows until the chest almost touches the ground and then pushes up to stretch your arms. If you can’t do solers like this, you can rest your knees or put your arms on a high surface.

X40 boxing punches

Keep a stable posture with slightly flexed knees and throw blows to the air alternately, with one hand and another, making sure to slightly turn the torso to give more strength to the movement.

X 60 seconds plate

On the plate on the elbows, place yourself face down on the ground, rest the forearms on the ground aligned with your shoulders, keep your body straight from the head to your feet and activate the Core To maintain the position during the indicated time.

Two -minute break

Before starting the next round, rest two minutes to regain breath and prepare the body for the next cycle.

This training has everything: the heart rate increases with the Jumping Jacks, The muscle strength of legs, buttocks and back with the squats and strides works, and the torso with the flexions and boxing. Finally, the iron is one of the best exercises for the abdominal belt, the famous Core.

The three laps to the circuit can be completed in about 15 minutes, they are easy exercises to remember and we can make them with our favorite music to start the morning with more energy. Exercising in the morning, curiously, could also help regulate appetite for the rest of the day. Although it has traditionally thought that physical activity increases appetite, there is research Recent suggest that certain types of exercise can, on the other hand, reduce the feeling of hunger and help in weight control, since they modulate hormones that control hunger such as grelina and yy peptide. Then we can get in the shower, have a breakfast rich in protein, and start our day with more energy.

*Darío Pescador is editor and director of the QUO MAGAZINE and author of the book Your best me Posted by Oberon.