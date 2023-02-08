Madrid. The melting of mountain glaciers represents an increasing risk of flooding for some 15 million people in the world, and only four countries concentrate more than half of the exposed people.

An international team of scientists, led by Newcastle University, produced the first global assessment of areas most at risk of glacial lake outburst flooding and identified priority areas for mitigation. They found that more than half of the vulnerable populations live in India, Pakistan, China and Peru. The findings were published in Nature Communications.

As the climate warms, the glaciers recede and meltwater accumulates at the front of the glacier, forming a lake, which can suddenly burst and create a Glacier Lake Rapid Flood (GLOF). ) with the possibility of spreading to a great distance from the original place, more than 120 kilometers in some cases. It can be highly destructive, damaging property, infrastructure and agricultural land, as well as causing significant loss of life.

The number of glacial lakes has increased rapidly since the 1990s as a consequence of climate change. At the same time, the number of people living in these basins has also increased considerably.

The research team studied 1,089 glacial lake basins around the world and the number of people living within 50 kilometers of them, as well as the level of development of those areas and other social indicators as markers of vulnerability to GLOFs. They used this information to quantify and classify the potential for damage around the globe and assess the ability of communities to respond effectively to a flood.

The results revealed that 15 million people live within 50 kilometers of a glacial lake and that high-altitude Asia (covering the Tibetan Plateau, from Kyrgyzstan to China) is most at risk, with 9.3 million people potentially at risk. risk. India and Pakistan have about 5 million exposed individuals.

Lead researcher Caroline Taylor, a PhD student at Newcastle University, stressed that “this work shows that it is not the areas with the largest number of lakes or fastest growing areas that are most dangerous. What determines the potential danger of a GLOF is the number of inhabitants, its proximity to a glacial lake and, most importantly, the ability to cope with a flood.”

The researchers noted the relative lack of studies on risk. They assured that it is urgent to continue investigating to better understand the potential danger of GLOF at the local level in this area, due to the high number of people living in the vicinity of glacial lakes and their reduced ability to cope with the impact of this phenomenon.

Rachel Carr, Professor of Physical Geography at the University of Newcastle and co-author of the study, said: “Understanding which areas are most at risk from glacial flooding will enable more targeted and effective risk management measures to be taken, which in turn will help to minimize the loss of human life and damage to downstream infrastructure as a consequence of this major hazard.

“Our work doesn’t just focus on the size or number of glacial lakes; no disaster is natural; it is the presence of people in the environment, especially vulnerable ones, that causes a disaster”, reiterated Stuart Dunning, a physical geographer at the University of Newcastle and co-author of the study.

Flooding from glacial lakes is projected to worsen with warmer weather.

Collectively, the world’s glaciers lost about 332 gigatons of ice per year between 2006 and 2016.

Compared to mountain glaciers in the Alps and North America, Asia’s frozen places are not as well monitored: Most lack long-term observations of how they have changed over time.