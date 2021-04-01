A mistake by employees of the Johnson & Johnson plant in the US state of Maryland led to the loss of 15 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, reports The New York Times Wednesday, March 31st.

The incident occurred at a plant in Baltimore, workers made a mistake while mixing the ingredients of the drug. After the incident, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began an inspection of the plant.

It is noted that all batches of the company’s vaccine that have already arrived at US hospitals are safe, as they were produced in the Netherlands. Subsequent shipments of the drug were planned to be shipped from the Baltimore plant, but FDA checks would delay shipments due to downtime.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that in the state of Virginia, a 74-year-old man, after being vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s drug, developed a rash on his body, after which his skin began to peel off.

On March 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommended careful monitoring of potential side effects from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, including allergies and bleeding problems.

On March 12, WHO listed Janssen’s Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals Division’s COVID-19 vaccine as a recommended emergency vaccine.