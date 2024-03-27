The Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation announced its donation of 15 million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of honoring Mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation pledged to provide 15 million dirhams over three years, to contribute to achieving the goals of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, in improving the education of children of less fortunate communities.

The contribution of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation comes in the context of the community demand that the campaign has witnessed since its launch, as it attracts the support of individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation, Engineer Yahya Saeed Lootah, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum represents an important milestone in the path of charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE, and also expresses great interest in By meeting the needs of less fortunate communities, foremost among which is providing educational opportunities for the children of those communities.”

He added: “Our contribution to supporting the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign embodies the commitment of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, headed by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, to consolidate the values ​​of solidarity among members of society, and to support the blessed efforts of our country and the Foundation (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives). ) in providing assistance to everyone in need, alleviating the suffering of people anywhere in the world, and enabling the most needy groups to improve their living conditions and achieve their aspirations for a decent living. It also represents an extension of preserving the approach of Hajj Saeed Ahmed Lootah – may God have mercy on him – in appreciating his status. The mother and her role in advancing generations and building humanity.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” in addition to highlighting the role played by The mother does this by providing an encouraging and supportive family climate for her children’s education.

The campaign seeks to support less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of honoring parents, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign aims to develop the concept of charitable endowments by focusing on empowering less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities to educate and qualify them, and develop their capabilities and skills, in addition to reviving endowments as a development tool for communities, ensuring the sustainability of charity.

6 channels to contribute

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through six main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free call number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign by bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201 AE at the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate. Through text messages, the initiative sends a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat M&e” networks in the Emirates to the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038. You can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application under “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions “Jood” (Good.ae).