Unknown people stole a container with gold and other valuable items in which about $15 million was transported at the Toronto airport. This was reported by the TV channel on Friday, April 21. CBC with reference to local police data.

“The container was brought to the airport on Monday evening. It was shipped to storage before it was “abducted through illegal means,” Toronto Police spokesman Steven Divestein said.

