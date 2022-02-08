The Spanish league is usually one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans, however, on many occasions the situations of the players who go looking for activity do not end up satisfying the needs of the club and ultimately end up failing.
Therefore, in the following list we remember some of the Mexican soccer players who could not shine in Spain.
The Mexican forward from the Pumas UNAM basic forces wanted to try his luck in Spain with the Sporting Gijon in 1986, but he could not stand out and months later he returned to the university team, and a year later he returned to Spain with Valencia, but a few months later he returned to Mexico City.
After seven seasons in Mexican soccer with the Pumas, the player opted to try his luck in Europe, first with the Sporting Lisbon and later in 1987 with the Sporting Gijon where it went unnoticed.
The youth squad from Rayados de Monterrey and where he was crowned champion, went to Logrones in 1988, with a year of ups and downs and returned to the Sultana del Norte a year later, but now with the UANL Tigres.
The now Mexican coach was a Chivas youth squad and in 1988 he made the decision to try his luck in Spain with the Real Oviedo who had just been promoted to the First Division, but only spent one season and ended up returning to Mexico.
The American youth squad interrupted his stay at El Nido for a period of time, after seven seasons in Mexican soccer in 1998 he decided to try his luck at Espanyol, where he could only play 12 games and later returned to Mexican soccer.
The youth squad and azulcrema idol left Mexico at the end of 2000 with the aim of shining in Europe with the Royal Valladolidin the end in a season and a half he only played 23 games and scored three goals, unfortunately an injury took away his opportunities and he ended up returning to Mexico.
The attacker was a youth squad of the Machine and after his good moment with Cruz Azul, he went to try his luck in Europe with Espanyol de Barcelona on loan.
During the 2001-02 season he played 31 games in which he scored 6 goals for the parakeets. Once his contract with Espanyol expired he returned to Mexico at the end of 2002.
After having played for Necaxa and Tigres and showing his footballing qualities as a center forward and having attended the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup with Mexico, hand in hand with Javier Aguirre He went to Osasuna where he was only in three games.
Later he became a ‘globetrotter’ of Mexican soccer by playing in many teams such as: Tigres, Querétaro, JaguarsMonterrey, Chivas, Santos, monarchs, Veracruz and Atlas.
The central defender left with Carlos Ochoa to the Osasuna of Javier Aguirre after his participation in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, but he was barely able to play five games and returned to Mexico.
After his good performances with Chivas and the Mexican team, in mid-2008 he was bought by the Sporting La Coruna.
Although he arrived packed in Spain, he never managed to earn a place in the team and ended up leaving after nine games and scoring only one goal.
from the Celticwas called by the coach Javier Aguirre to play in the Royal Saragossawhere the bad situation of the team, as well as the lack of adaptation, caused his departure from the club just one semester later where he played 16 matches.
The Tigres youth squad was U-17 champion with the Mexican team in the 2011 World Cup, he was one of the best players, but later in his career he could not shine and in his attempt to shore up his level, he went to Spain in the 2014 for a year with the Villarreal Bbut he spent the night and since then nothing relevant to his career has happened.
The university canterano after his stay in the West Hamwent to Royal Saragossa commanded by Javier AguirreBetween 2011 and 2012, he stayed for one season and was able to play 20 games.
After his good performance with Chivas, the central defender fulfilled his dream of playing in Europe when he was signed by Getafe, a club that a month later announced his dismissal after not being taken into account by the coach.
The defender was left without a team and was signed by the Real Oviedo of the Second Division, a team where he only spent one year. In 2019, Alanis he returned to Chivas and in early 2020 he was transferred to San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, to later return to Mexican soccer with Mazatlán FC.
The rojiblanco academy player only spent one semester in Spain with Getafe where he could only play seven games in La Liga and without being able to score goals.
