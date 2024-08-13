Michoacan, Mexico.- TFollowing the threat of an increase in quotas by organized crime for lemon growers in the Apatzingán area, in Michoacán, citrus cutters and packers stopped work at the beginning of this week.

“We have 15 packing plants stopped due to a notice on the increase in quotas. There is fear among the workers, among the cutters, but this has already affected the production chain,” warned a member of the Apatzingán Lemon System.

Apatzingán produces around 70 percent of the lemons in the Tierra Caliente region, so packers warned of a rise in the price of the product in the coming days.

“Fellow lemon producers from the municipalities of Apatzingán and Buenavista, please be advised that as of Monday, August 12, all lemon cutting and harvesting activities will be suspended as we continue to face the problem of increased quotas and threats from organized crime and we will be on general strike until the government gives us guarantees of security and protection for our work and assets. Sincerely, Union of Lemon Producers, Packers and Industrialists of the Apatzingán and Buenavista Valley,” reads the message that circulated in WhatsApp groups last Saturday.

Since August 2023, it was revealed that lemon growers pay two pesos per kilo produced.

Last Monday, some workers worked in the fields and in industry; however, this Tuesday the strike is total, the producers warned.

“What is clear right now is that there is no extortion payment, and as of today, nothing is being paid to crime,” the source added.

“Buenavista and Tepalcatepec are producing, but they are paying a quota, and at the same time they are cornering the Apatzingán market, which is the unfair part of this,” lamented the source consulted, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The conflict led to the deployment of National Guard and Civil Guard troops in the area, but the presence of these authorities did not reactivate lemon production.

Last year, in this very month, producers complained that criminal groups had also increased their quota for cutting, packaging and distributing lemons.

“The threats are that if you don’t pay, they will burn the truck and all the product, and they will also kidnap and kill not only the operators but also the lemon growers at the different stages of production,” denounced a harvester in Apatzingán.

The extortion of lemon growers is attributed to Los Viagras and Los Caballeros Templarios.

That crime is also disputed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), according to ministerial records.

Michoacán says the strike is due to a drop in prices

Due to the collapse in the price of Michoacan lemons, some packing plants have decided to suspend the harvesting of the citrus fruit, said the Secretary of Government, Carlos Torres Piña.

“After an analysis of the measures taken by the packers, a study was carried out confirming that the fall in prices has led to the partial closure of activities,” the statement said.

“In recent months, the cost of citrus has dropped to seven or eight pesos per kilo purchased from producers. Even in the weekly measurements carried out by the Secretariat of Economic Development (Sedeco), its price in municipal markets, such as that of Morelia, is around 15 pesos per kilogram.”

Apatzingán and Buenavista have reported a lemon harvesting strike of 80 and 70 percent of the packaging plants, respectively, the Michoacán government reported.

“Regarding the lemon harvest strike, this is taking place in 80 percent of the packing plants in Apatzingán and 70 percent in Buenavista; while in Múgica, Parácuaro, Tepalcatepec, Aguililla and La Huacana commercial activity continues at 100 percent,” he noted in a statement.

“We continue to have meetings and communication with producers. There is a permanent dialogue. We continue with surveillance operations and permanent attention in Tierra Caliente,” he said.

He cited that the National Information and Market Integration System of the Ministry of Economy reports that as of today the cost of Michoacan lemons in the Iztapalapa Central Market is 30 pesos, in the Ecatepec Central Market 26.50 pesos, in the León Central Market 20 pesos and in Querétaro 17 pesos.

The same Michoacan lemon, through intermediaries, increases its price in shopping centers; in Aurrerá to 36.90, in Soriana to 40.90, and in Walmart to 49.90 pesos per kilo, he exemplified.

In part, he added, because the lemon produced in the state of Colima is purchased from producers at 20 pesos, which is why this price has set the tone for the closure of some packing plants, argued the Michoacan official.