The announcement of Kingdom Hearts IV was one of the great surprises that these first bars of 2022 have left us and how could it be otherwise coming from Tetsuya Nomura, the truth is that there are many unknowns around him at the moment. With this fourth episode of Kingdom Hearts we have the perfect excuse for a new chapter of our In Search of Lore, this time about the universe of one of the most famous and beloved JRPGs on the market. Square Enix returns to the fray with its most emblematic characters crossed with those of Disney, in a Kingdom Hearts 4 that wants to continue the story where KH3 left it in 2019 and about which we still don’t know too much. What will your narrative be about? What story arc will Nomura tackle now for Sora, Mickey and the rest of the characters? Let’s elucubrate about all this in this special with details about the trailer that give us very good clues as to where the narrative of the new Kingdom Hearts will go.

