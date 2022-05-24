In the United States, an 18-year-old man killed 14 students and a teacher at the ‘Robb’ elementary school in the town of Uvalde in southern Texas on Tuesday. The author of the massacre was killed by the authorities.

The governor of the state of Texas, Greg Abbott, reported that the attacker acted alone and was killed by two police officers who came to the scene, who were injured but not seriously.

“He horrifically, incomprehensibly, shot and killed 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, is deceased and is believed to have been killed by responding officers,” Abbott told reporters.

The author, whom Abbott identified as Salvador Romas, was a high school student in the town of Uvalde, in the south of the state, and was armed with a pistol and possibly a rifle.

The governor also reported that he also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school, but did not offer details of the woman’s health. Abbott expressed a message of solidarity to the affected families.

“When parents drop off their children at school, they have every expectation that they will be able to pick them up at the end of the school day. And there are families that are grieving right now… The state of Texas is grieving with them because the reality is that these parents will not be able to pick up their children,” said the governor.

During the event, the authorities of the Uvalde school district sent an alert to all the schools in the region to activate the security protocols, warning of the presence of a shooter in the ‘Robb’ elementary school, for which they asked the community to stay away from the area.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022



For their part, hospitals such as the ‘Uvalde Memorial’, the ‘University Health’ in the Texan city of San Antonio and the ‘Brooke’ Army Medical Center, reported that many of the injured were being treated in emergency departments after the incident.

This attack is part of a series of mass shootings in American schools and has joined the list of the deadliest among which are, that of the ‘Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ high school in Florida, where 17 students and teachers were killed in 2018; and the attack on the ‘Sandy Hook’ elementary school, in the state of Connecticut in 2012, where 26 people were killed, including 20 young children.

A recent report published by the Federal Investigation Agency (FBI), revealed that shootings in the United States during 2021 multiplied. In that year, 61 cases of this nature were presented, leaving 103 people dead, while in 2020, 40 of these episodes were recorded.

With information from AP and Reuters