The governor of Texas stated that the dead were shot by an 18-year-old man, before he was shot dead by police.

In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden was notified of the shooting that occurred in Texas, indicating that the president would make a statement about the incident on Tuesday evening.

Abbott said in a press conference, that the attacker “shot and killed in a horrific and incomprehensible manner 14 students and one teacher.”

He added that the suspect, who is from the area, “died (…) It is believed that the policemen who responded to (the operation) killed him.”

Ovaldi Memorial Hospital said it had received 13 children for treatment after a shooting was reported at Robb Elementary School in Ovaldi, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Another hospital, the University Hospital, announced that a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Shootings in the United States are a chronic scourge, and every time an incident of this type occurs, the country witnesses a renewed discussion of the outbreak of firearms, but without any progress in this regard.

Many Americans refuse to give up their constitutional right to own firearms.