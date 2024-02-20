At least 15 people were killed and 46 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in central Mali on Monday, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The ministry said in a statement that a bus heading from the town of Mopti in the center of the country to the capital, Bamako, “hit a 10-ton truck that was traveling in the opposite direction” between the towns of Kissidougou and Ouan.

He added, “The initial toll was 15 dead and 46 wounded, some of them in serious condition.”

Members of the Civil Defense transported the victims to Soumenou Doulo Hospital in Mopti, according to the statement.

Traffic accidents are common in Mali, including due to poor condition of roads and cars, in addition to human errors.