At least 15 people were killed in an explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a local official said. “The death toll is 15 so far and is likely to rise. Nearly 40 people were injured. Rescue operations are underway,” M. Deepika, the district police superintendent, told Reuters.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at the 40-acre private manufacturing unit, which has been operational since 2019, in the state’s Anakapalli area.

Two people were killed and five others injured last year in a similar fire at a solvent reactor in a unit in Anakapalli area as well.