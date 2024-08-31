The US Central Command said on Saturday that its forces carried out a joint raid with Iraqi security forces in the west of the country in the early hours of August 29, killing 15 ISIS terrorists.

“ISIS elements were armed with various weapons, hand grenades and explosive suicide belts,” she added.

US Central Command said there was no indication of any civilian casualties or deaths in the raid.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Saturday that five U.S. service members were wounded during the operation and one was evacuated for further treatment. Two others were taken ill during the operation and one was also evacuated from the area for further treatment. All were in stable condition, the officials said.

Later, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that the announcement of the end date of the US-led coalition’s mission had been postponed due to “recent developments,” without specifying those developments.

Media reported in March that talks between the United States and Iraq on ending the U.S.-led military coalition in the country may not end until after the U.S. presidential election in November.