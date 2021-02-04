A collision between two vehicles on Hassa Street near Saih Shuaib in the Emirate of Dubai resulted in the injury of 15 people, with varying injuries, due to the wrong passage of the driver of one of the vehicles.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, said that a communication was received this morning, Thursday morning, to the Command and Control Center of the Dubai Police General Headquarters about a collision between two vehicles, one of them a “minivan”, in the Saih Shuaib area. Traffic police patrols and ambulances immediately moved to the scene of the accident.

Brigadier Al Mazrouei added that through the initial inspection it was found that the cause of the accident was due to the wrong overtaking, which resulted in a direct collision between the two vehicles, and led to the occurrence of this number of injuries, indicating that the injuries were distributed between 4 severe, 7 medium and 4 minor injuries, and first aid was provided. And medical services for the injured and transfer of critical cases to the hospital.

Al-Mazrouei called on drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic laws, and not to overtake vehicles in a dangerous way, sudden swerving and preoccupation with other than the road, calling on everyone to adhere to and take caution and caution while driving, and to adhere to traffic and traffic law, in order to preserve the lives and safety of others from the road users.





