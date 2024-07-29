The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has identified 15 indicators to measure the satisfaction of parents of students in public, private and partnership schools with their children’s schools during the past academic year 2023-2024, based on a five-level scale including strongly agree, agree, neutral, disagree and strongly disagree, noting that the Abu Dhabi Parents’ Survey for the 2023/2024 academic year aims to know their opinions on the quality of education and the school environment, to contribute to shaping the future of education in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the measurement indicators included whether the school was the first choice when registering, the extent to which children enjoyed school and looked forward to going to it, the extent to which the school provided a safe environment, the school provided a supportive environment for the child, good education, the consistency of the curriculum with the child’s developmental needs, the quality of extracurricular activities, regular communication with the guardian to inform him of his child’s performance and development, and the school informing the guardians of any gaps that appear in the child’s skills or academic progress and implementing appropriate solutions.

The remaining indicators included providing many activities that enhance the role of parents in their children’s learning process, the school providing useful ideas and tools that enable parents to support their children at home, informing the guardian of any behavioral problems that may appear in the child when they occur, the extent of respect and appreciation of the students’ parents for the educational staff, the school staff having the necessary training and ability to meet the children’s needs, in addition to the indicator of the ease of registration and renewal procedures at the school.

The Department of Education and Knowledge called on parents in Abu Dhabi to participate in the Abu Dhabi Students Parents Survey, which aims to improve their children’s educational experience, as parents and guardians play a fundamental role in shaping children’s personalities and building their capabilities and future. The Department pointed out that the outcomes of this survey will help understand the needs and identify the opportunities and challenges facing parents. The outcomes will also contribute to enriching the decision-making process and developing useful solutions in order to have a positive impact on children’s growth and academic achievement.

The department stressed its keenness to ensure that the teaching and learning process is provided with the highest possible quality in all schools, and to direct schools to follow up on the teaching and learning process to continuously improve its quality, in addition to ensuring that students acquire the knowledge, concepts and skills that will contribute to the economic growth of the emirate and compete successfully in the global market, noting that schools must achieve high standards in the teaching and learning process.

She stressed that schools are obligated to achieve high standards in the teaching and learning process, and to apply the guidelines as key indicators of teaching quality, by ensuring that teachers are committed to embodying high standards and achieving accurate and clearly documented curriculum outcomes, are suitably qualified and have excellent knowledge of the subject they teach and the required teaching skills, and use technology as a tool that enables them to teach and learn while addressing the elements of the curriculum.

She pointed out that the indicators include the need for schools to commit to appointing teachers who possess effective classroom management skills and methods by instilling a spirit of appreciation and mutual trust, who use creative thinking and reflection to enhance teaching methods, who interact with students energetically, including students with special needs, the gifted and talented, who have the ability to inspire thought and stimulate scientific curiosity, who are able to use accurate measurement methods that measure students’ progress, who have experience in diagnosing individual and group needs and responding to them effectively, and who have the desire to communicate effectively with parents as partners in their children’s education.

The remaining indicators that schools must achieve include ensuring that teachers have a diverse range of methods that are compatible with students’ learning styles, individual needs, and multiple levels of intelligence, and that they have skills in effectively using diverse sources of learning based on exploration and critical thinking outside the framework of textbooks, in addition to being prepared to accept change and employ curricula, instructions, assessments, and innovations to enrich their work within the framework of the teaching material.

The Department pointed out the need for school officials to conduct periodic classroom visits, both formal and informal, to evaluate the annual performance of all teachers as part of its commitment to quality assurance, and to identify strengths and areas for development for each teacher, taking into account the school’s development priorities.

quality of education

The Department of Education and Knowledge has affirmed its keenness to provide an attractive educational environment in Abu Dhabi that will make it a leading regional and international education hub, improve the quality of education outcomes at all educational levels and for all learners, and enhance alignment between education outcomes and the requirements of the Abu Dhabi labor market and economic and social priorities, which will contribute to the prosperity of the emirate, and provide distinctive and appropriate opportunities that enable all students to obtain educational services, in addition to contributing to achieving the national agenda for science, technology and innovation, by developing an effective and stimulating environment for scientific research.

