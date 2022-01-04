Here we leave you one list with the 15 best midfielders of the world that, to this day, would end their contract with your current club on June 30:
In Atalanta he has become an essential player, and has become known in Europe in the last 3 years with the ‘explosion’ of Gasperini’s in the Champions League. He played the European Championship with Switzerland at a very good level. Even more powerful club offers are likely to come your way
United youth squad who was always much discussed at Old Trafford, last year he had a great campaign at West Ham and entered the Europa League. He has returned to the Red Devils and is a player with a certain weight in Rangnick’s schemes.
The Englishman has become one of Klopp’s key men to forge that Liverpool that has won absolutely everything again. An insatiable worker who, no matter how long the years go by, does not lose his job. Wijnaldum left for free last summer and the reds will try to prevent the same thing from happening with Milner
He has spent almost his entire career in Italy and has lived through the last great seasons of Inter, with whom he won the Scudetto last year. The Chilean does not have all the continuity he would like and maybe he leaves the team in June
The Brazilian fit in perfectly from day 1 at Sevilla. A Seville with whom he won the Europa League two seasons ago and with whom he fought the league until the end last year. He is an anchor player who helps to pull out his hair and contain his rivals. He’s quite a veteran.
City signed him almost a decade ago from Shakhtar Donetsk and with the departure of Agüero he is the captain. Although he is not a technically excellent player, he is essential for all his coaches from day one. He is an already quite veteran player
Silva is one of the highest quality players in the history of Spanish football. He is already in the final stretch of his career, delighting Real Sociedad fans in our league in particular. Nor would it be very rare to see it renew for a year. The Basques fight to play in Europe next year
The Croatian has been an essential part of this team for years, as he has been in the Croatian national team. It has a priori more containment functions but it is not bad at the distribution of the game. The logical thing is that it would renew
Isco is a player who has thrown away his sports career in the last 3 years. His quality was unquestionable but his performance is very poor at Real Madrid since 2019. He will leave the team in June to release a very high chip.
Another midfielder whose connection to Inter is ending is Vidal. In these two years he has given a good performance, but he turns 35 in just a few months and it is possible that some exotic league catches his attention
All his life at Olympique de Marseille, at 22 he is going to be one of the most coveted players in this market. It is more than likely that he will make the leap to a more powerful team. He is a specialist pivot
He has been somewhat in the shadows at Bayern all these years, but he always ends up being a player with minutes for the Bavarians. He left Olympique de Lyon and has even been linked to Real Madrid, since he was under Ancelotti’s orders in Germany.
The Ivorian is another of those free agents who are expected to shake up the market in August. He has grown a lot at Milan in recent seasons and he is only 25 years old. With all that has been speculated about his future this year, it would not be unusual for him to leave San Siro at the end of the season.
Paul Pogba is undoubtedly going to be one of the great protagonists these months. The renewal with United is not as on track as both parties would like and he could fly out of Old Trafford. Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and to a lesser extent Real Madrid are the ones that would be most interested in the Frenchman.
With Modric, Real Madrid goes year after year. At 36 winters he is still one of the most important players on the team and his level is spectacular. Everything is channeled so that within a few months a renewal is more than probable today.
#great #midfielders #released #June
Leave a Reply