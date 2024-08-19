Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

German first names have no meaning? On the contrary, they usually have… too much meaning…

Do you have the name of your grandmother or grandfather? Congratulations, then we will now support you in wearing it with pride. Maybe you are also looking for names for your baby and save yourself the endless swiping on first name Tinder. Or we can at least help you find a funny anecdote to tell at the next house party. I hope your German first name is there:

1. Burkhard

Meaning: “Strong castle” Yes, you read that right. If your name is Burkhard, you are basically a walking fortress. Actually cool, but imagine having to explain that to someone – “Hi, I’m Burkhard, and yes, I’m something like a human protective wall.” Could be misinterpreted…

2. Detlef

Meaning: “The Heir” Sounds innocent at first, but who inherits what here? In most cases, unfortunately, nothing except a rather old-fashioned name.

3. Kuno

Meaning: “The smart one”. Actually cool. But sounds more like an anime character than a German first name. Or is it just me?!

4. Brunhilde

Meaning: “Brown Warrior” Sounds like the name of a warrior from Nordic mythology, but when you hear it today, you might think of a woman who wins her battles best in the kitchen, with a delicious chocolate cake. Yes, it just sounds a lot like grandma…

5. Gotthold

Meaning: “God Holds” What does God hold? The tension? The boredom? This name just sounds like it was intended for a very specific target group.

6. Gundula

Meaning: “Fighter” Gundula sounds quite special and is reminiscent of times when names had strong meanings. Today, the name might be more suitable for someone who fights for the last parking space at the supermarket every day.

7. Siegfried

Meaning: “Victorious Peace” This name somehow tries to combine the impossible – fighting and peace at the same time. And honestly, it just sounds a bit like a failed attempt at being cool.

8. Waldemar

Meaning: “Famous Ruler” A name for someone who believes they rule over the forest? Sounds more like a character from an old fairy tale than someone you meet at school today.

9. Eckhard

Meaning: “Strong Edge” This name is so bizarre that you don’t even know where to start. A name that basically says, “I’m the tough guy here on the edge.” But what happens in the middle?

10. Cunegonde

Meaning: “Fighting family” A name that screams family tradition and solidarity. But to be honest, Kunigunde also sounds a bit like someone who just scored too many points in Scrabble.

11. Hartmut

Meaning: “Brave Man” Sounds like someone who runs around in a suit of armor, constantly looking for adventure. But these days? The name feels like it speaks more about a harmless guy who might have a little too much courage – but only when it comes to taking the last pizza.

12. Volker

Meaning: “Protector of the people” That sounds like someone who ensures justice and order. But let’s be honest, Volker sounds more like the guy who cracks bad dad jokes at the bar than an epic protector.

13. Wolfgang

Meaning: “The Wandering Wolf” A cool name for a lone wolf, right? But when you meet someone named Wolfgang, you don’t exactly picture a lonely wanderer roaming the woods. So not the cool kind of lone wolf, but the pretty uncool kind.

14. Bernard

Meaning: “Strong Bear” Being strong like a bear sounds cool, but “Bernhard”? The name sounds like this bear would be more into honey and long naps than dominating the wild.

15. Hermione

Meaning: “Warrior”

Hermione may have become popular again as a name thanks to a well-known novel character, but the original meaning is that of a fighter. However, today we tend to imagine Hermione as a clever student who fights in the library – against homework, of course.

These names definitely have their own, slightly quirky touch!

