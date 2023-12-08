Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

“I hate it when teachers use question marks or ‘Huh?’ write. I don’t even know what I did there.”

Especially when vacations or public holidays are just around the corner, lessons in schools are usually a little more chaotic. Homework and exams are full of Answers that make teachers laugh, but also despair and the concentration is low.

Because this is sometimes frustrating, I have collected tweets here for parents, children and teachers themselves that you will definitely laugh at:

1.

2.

3.

4.

My news

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

And while we’re on the topic: Here you have 15 tweets about everyday school life in which teachers and parents laugh and cry together.

The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now also available on WhatsApp. Here you can subscribe to our channel.